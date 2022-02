Via TPM:

James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, spoke at CPAC in Orlando on Thursday, and spoke about the changes made at CNN, in part due to the Project Veritas’ undercover reporting on the network. From exposing the bias of the former CNN head Jeff Zucker to exposing pedophiles, Project Veritas has kept the heat on CNN in an effort to hold them accountable to the journalistic standards they claim to believe in.

Keep reading…