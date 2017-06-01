One problem, Ukraine’s democratically elected president is Jewish.

Via Daily Wire:

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement in which he said his actions were to implement the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was democratically elected, is Jewish. He said on Wednesday, “You are told we are Nazis, but how can a people support Nazis that gave more than 8 million lives for the victory over Nazism? How can I be a Nazi? Tell my grandpa, who went through the whole war in the infantry of the Soviet Army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine.”

Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, tweeted, “In his attempt to justify the unjustifiable, #Russia’s assault on #Ukraine, Putin referred to a fictional genocide & set goal of ‘denazification of Ukraine,’ a country that overwhelmingly elected a Jew president. Goebbels & Hitler would have been impressed.”