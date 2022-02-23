Permanent Democrat rule will be fun!

Via Just The News:

Election integrity issues from the 2020 presidential election have yet to be resolved, “so we are not ready for 2024,” Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project, warned on Monday.

Kline was asked by “Just the News, Not Noise” TV show cohosts John Solomon and Amanda Head if election integrity issues had been solved after the 2020 election. “No, we still have many of the same problems,” he replied, explaining that this is “because the legislatures have not taken the time to understand the problem.”

“Georgia passed a law claiming they banned private money in elections,” Kline said, referring to the election integrity law that Democrats claimed was “Jim Crow 2.0.” “They actually codified it — they actually allowed Zuckerberg to do exactly what he did because they worded the law improperly, because they didn’t … take the time to understand the problem. So we are not ready for 2024.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

