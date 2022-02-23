Via DailyMail:

Scores of truckers began their 11-day trek from California to the Beltway, a major highway encircling Washington DC, on Wednesday in an effort to protest COVID-19 vaccine and mandates after the cavalcade raised more than $464,000 in donations.

The People’s Convoy – comprised of more than two dozen 18-wheeler trucks, along with about 50 pickups and recreational vehicles – has called on the federal government to end the National Emergency enacted at the start of the pandemic, arguing the threat posed by the coronavirus has now receded.

President Joe Biden extended the emergency – which was set to expire next week – last Friday. He did so after arguing that ‘the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the nation’.

Inspired by Canada’s Freedom Convoy – which included weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US – the People’s Convoy argues the ‘government has forgotten its place’ and seeks to advocate for all Americans impacted by unconstitutional restrictions. Around 25 separate convoys are expected to join the group in DC.

