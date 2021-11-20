Via Daily Wire:

A bipartisan group of 43 members of Congress have issued a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that he seek Congressional approval before deploying troops to Ukraine in the event of an escalation between Ukraine and Russia.

The letter, written by Democratic Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio and Republican Ohio Representative Warren Davidson, demanded that Biden defer to the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and get approval from Congress before engaging U.S. troops in hostilities between the two nations.