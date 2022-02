Via Fox Business:

U.S. inflation is already at the highest level in four decades. The worsening Ukraine-Russia crisis could push it even higher.

That’s because the conflict is threatening to send oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, according to RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas. Oil prices already surged to a fresh eight-year high on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, hitting $97.63.

