Via NY Post:

A top adviser to the Biden administration admitted Tuesday that Ukraine is under “invasion” by Russia after the White House initially hedged when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine Monday night.

“An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway,” deputy White House national security adviser Jon Finer told CNN. Finer added that “Russia has been invading Ukraine since 2014 … I am calling it an invasion.”

