But were the rats $1.00 or more?

Via WREG:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — More than 1,000 dead rodents and birds were discovered at a Family Dollar Distribution center.

FDA inspectors said they made that discovery at the store’s West Memphis distribution center, and because of that, more than 400 Family Dollar stores are temporarily closed.

WREG was first made aware of the rodent problems at the same warehouse in January by former employees. One former employee shared a video with WREG of someone offering food to a rat. Weeks later, regulators have stepped in to address the issue.

