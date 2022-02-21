Via Washington Examiner:

A fence will be placed around the Capitol building next week ahead of President Joe Biden ‘s State of the Union address in advance of a potential “Freedom Convoy” trucker protest.

U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service have been “working together” to plan for extra security measures after receiving reports about a potential protest on March 1, according to a statement from the Capitol Police . As part of increased security measures, a fence will be installed.

The two agencies have been working closely to “plan for the upcoming State of the Union,” Capitol Police said in the statement. “The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an options, however at this time no decision has been made.”

Keep reading…