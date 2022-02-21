Via WTOP:

Inspired by the trucker convoy in Canada, a group from California says it will now head to D.C. to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

It is one of many planned convoys of truckers that is planned to come to the D.C. region next month. But they don’t plan on entering the District; instead, they will “terminate in the vicinity of the DC area,” according to a release from the “People’s Convoy.”

The convoy will start Wednesday at Adelanto Stadium in Southern California. They will make about 10 stops on the way to the Beltway area, including in Arizona, Ohio and Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to a release from the group, it is protesting to end the COVID National Emergency that was extended by President Joe Biden on Feb. 18 and end vaccine and masking mandates.

