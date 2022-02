Speaking of people with lesser brains.

Taliban Judge who has studied in a religious school in Pakistan: "Women can't become Judge because they have lesser brain" @IsobelYeung

How soon our Leftist-Izlamists Gang in India will demand this same, like they justify Hijab for Kids? pic.twitter.com/88LSDXF5Je

— Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 16, 2022