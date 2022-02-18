Via Washington Examiner:

Without warning, the Biden administration this month told Loudoun County officials that it plans to roll an influx of 16,000 Afghan refugees through a convention center as part of its settlement program.

Sheriff Michael Chapman said Thursday that officials from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service said that up to 1,000 at a time would be temporarily housed at the National Conference Center in the ritzy Lansdowne area east of Leesburg, Virginia.

Keep reading…