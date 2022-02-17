Update to this story.

Via Newsbusters:

On Wednesday, Black Lives Matter terrorists in Louisville raised $100,000 to bail out Quintez Brown after allegedly attempting to assassinate Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday by barging into his campaign office and firing wildly. It took most of the broadcast networks till Thursday to report this development, but some covered it better than others with ABC covering up the involvement of BLM. […]

Over on ABC’s World News Tonight, anchor David Muir gave the story a scant 29 seconds on the attempted assassin getting bailed out. In those fleeting seconds, Muir downplayed Brown’s political affiliations and obfuscated BLM’s role in bailing him out of jail.

“And back here at home now, a man accused of attempting to kill a candidate for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, is now free on bond tonight,” he reported. “The suspect described as a social justice activist. A community organization freed him on $100,000 cash bond.”