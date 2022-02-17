Via CNBC:

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s worst day of 2022 as investors dumped risk assets amid geopolitical concerns.

Futures on the blue-chip Dow were little changed. S&P 500 futures were also flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged 0.1% lower.

Wall Street suffered a steep sell-off on Wednesday with the Dow falling more than 600 points for its biggest daily drop since end of November. The S&P 500 dropped more than 2% to break a two-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.9%.

