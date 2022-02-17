It was all even worse than we thought. https://t.co/z991l7Mc9r

Obama?

Via Western Journal:

Speculation has emerged that the former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign’s tentacles reached into the Trump White House as part of the conspiracy to smear the 45th president.

On Friday, special prosecutor John Durham rattled the political world with a court filing that alleged lawyers for the Clinton campaign hired a technology company to infiltrate computer servers and lay a false trail that would implicate the Trump campaign of having contacts with Russia, according to Fox News.

Durham, hired to investigate the early stages of the Trump-Russia hoax and root out misconduct, has secured the indictment of Michael Sussman, a lawyer who represented the Clinton campaign, who has been accused of lying to the FBI. In November, Democratic operative Igor Danchenko, a contributor to a since-discredited dossier of claims concerning Trump, was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI.

