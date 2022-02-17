Via Page Six:

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks claimed Tuesday that despite growing up with an Oscar-winning dad, he had no one to turn to as a celebrity kid.

“I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me … ‘Bro, f–k these people. They are just jealous of you,’” Chet, 31, said in a video on his YouTube channel of the disrespect he endured from his peers for his wealth, fame and being perceived as “arrogant, entitled and spoiled.”

“‘You have all these things that they want, so they are trying to f–king throw their shade at you so you can feel s–tty about yourself because they are jealous.’ I needed to hear that,” he continued. “I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

Keep reading…