LOL, no.

Via NY Post:

Attorneys for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign lawyer filed a motion Thursday to dismiss special counsel John Durham’s case against him, calling the matter “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”

The lawyer, Michael Sussmann, was charged last year in Durham’s Trump-Russia investigation after he was accused of lying to an FBI agent when he told the bureau he wasn’t advising Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In the motion to dismiss, Sussmann’s legal team said he did not make false statements to the FBI — and argued that prosecutors were pursuing him on a technicality.

His lawyers argued that Sussmann voluntarily met with FBI agents in September 2016 to “pass along information that raised national security concerns.”

Keep reading…