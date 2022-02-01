Via The Hill:

Only 39 percent of Americans say they approve of President Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

A new Politico-Morning Consult poll found that just 39 percent of Americans surveyed gave an excellent or good rating for the president’s handling of the pandemic, while 41 percent gave it a poor rating, and 16 percent said it was “just fair.”

FiveThirtyEight found that an average of polling conducted on whether Americans approve of the president’s response to the COVID-19 crisis showed that close to 45 percent of Americans surveyed approve of his response as of Wednesday, while nearly 48 percent disapprove.