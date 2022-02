lolwat?

SHOCK VIDEO: PM @JustinTrudeau answers a question from Conservative MP @MelissaLantsman, a Jewish woman and descendent of Holocaust survivors by saying Conservatives stand with swastikas.

This is beneath Trudeau and his office and he should apologize. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cxHNEaJKGJ

— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 16, 2022