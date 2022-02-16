Via Tech Crunch:

Twitter is broadening access to a feature called Safety Mode, designed to give users a set of tools to defend themselves against the toxicity and abuse that is still far too often a problem on its platform. First introduced to a small group of testers last September, Safety Mode will today launch into beta for more users across English-speaking markets, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

The company says the expanded access will allow it to collect more insights into how well Safety Mode works and learn what sort of improvements still need to be made. Alongside the rollout, Safety Mode will also prompt users when they may need to enable it, Twitter notes.

Keep reading…