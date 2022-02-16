Via Just The News:

The Democrat-led House was in session for votes just 14 days within the first 2 months of the year.

According to the House Majority Leader’s calendar, the House was in session 7 days in January and 7 days in February.

The House is out of session for the rest of February.

The House passed voting rights legislation in January. The bill hit roadblocks in the 50-50 Senate due to GOP opposition.

President Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, a cornerstone of his legislative agenda, passed the House last year but later stalled in the Senate after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin declared that he would vote against the measure.

The House is now considering legislation that would ban lawmakers from trading individual stock.

House Democrats are weighing whether to extend the stock ban to the spouses of lawmakers.

Keep reading…