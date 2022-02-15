Via NY Post:

New York Rep. Kathleen Rice announced Tuesday she will not seek re-election to Congress, marking the 30th Democratic departure from the House headed into the 2022 midterm elections.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Rice reflected on her time in public service, calling it the “honor of my life” to serve the people of New York.

“I entered public service 30 years ago and never left. It has been the honor of my life to serve as a prosecutor, district attorney and US Representative in my beloved home state of New York,” she wrote. “I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

Keep reading…