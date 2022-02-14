RIP…

Via Showbiz411:

Director Ivan Reitman has died at age 75. It’s a shock and very sad news. Ivan was a hugely popular member of the film world as a director, a producer and father of Jason Reitman, whose “Up in the Air” he produced.

The reports say Reitman died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California. But the Reitmans are from Toronto, and were well known property holders there and much respected.

“Ghostbusters” was the most famous movie he directed and produced, and of course, it became an institution. The new version directed by Jason, has been a hit for months. Reitman also directed one of the great satires of all time, “Dave,” as well as hits starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Murray. Ivan co-produced “Animal House,” the landmark 1978 comedy starring John Belushi and a group of actor who would go on to fame and fortune.

