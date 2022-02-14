Get bent Lindsay and take Mitch with you.

Via The Hill:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said former President Trump is “hurting his chances” at reelection by staying focused on the 2020 presidential election.

Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” if he supports Trump’s comeback in 2024, Graham said “it’s his nomination for the taking,” but suggested that the former president would have a more difficult time being elected if he “looks backward.”

“Donald Trump is the most consequential Republican in the Republican Party today. He has a great chance of being president again in 2024, he’ll start comparing what he did as president versus what’s going on now, and how to fix the mess we’re in,” Graham said.

Keep reading…