Via WSJ:

The U.S. ordered most embassy staff to depart Ukraine after warning that a Russian military invasion could happen at any moment, while Moscow also began withdrawing its diplomatic presence.

The developments further ratcheted tensions after Washington warned on Friday that Russia could launch a massive military operation against Ukraine, with tens of thousands of casualties, in the coming days. On Saturday, President Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for just over an hour in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to ward off military conflict.

While Russia, which has massed some 130,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, denies that it intends to invade its neighbor, Moscow Saturday said that it, too, had begun withdrawing diplomatic personnel. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia had decided on a “certain optimization” of staffing at the Russian Embassy in Kyiv and its consulates in Kharkiv, Odessa and Lviv because it feared “certain provocations by the Kyiv regime or third nations.” She said consular services will continue.

