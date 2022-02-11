Via NY Post:

Actor Ricky Schroder has called on US truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as he praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers.

The 51-year-old former “Silver Spoons” star laid out his support for the ongoing protests in the north in a lengthy video to his 69,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Schroder, who recorded himself sitting outside beside a fire, started the clip by reading a Bible verse before shifting his attention to the “Freedom Convoy” protesters.

“I think we see what we’re facing here,” Schroder said. “It’s an evil that is trying to be forced upon our children, upon us. And God bless the Canadian truckers and the Canadian cowboys up there on the border.”

Schroder said he’s heard there’s “great potential” of similar protests unfolding in the United States, where truckers and other vaccine mandate critics may reportedly descend upon Washington, DC, and state capitals as early as Super Bowl Sunday.

“Our truckers are gonna maybe start mobilizing and doing what we need to do, which is shut down DC, shut down Sacramento, shut down Albany, shut down these states and these [capitals] until we root out this evil that was almost perpetrated on us,” the actor said. “We were so asleep.”

