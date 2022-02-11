Remember two months ago when I said this would happen? Nailed it.

Via CNBC:

Oil prices jumped in afternoon trading Friday amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

With about 2 hours left to the trading day, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing that there were signs of Russian escalation at the Ukraine border and that it was possible that an invasion could take place during the Olympics, despite speculation to the contrary.

“We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border. As we’ve said before, we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time,” Sullivan said Friday.

