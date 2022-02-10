Via The Guardian:

As China began to organise hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics one problem started to emerge – they had automatically qualified for the ice hockey competition, yet they didn’t have a team. The solution? Phoning around to put together a squad of ringers from scratch.

And so on Thursday, when they made their debut at the Games in Beijing, facing the might of a historically successful United States team, the China roster included players like 32-year-old American-Chinese goaltender Jeremy Smith from Dearborn in Michigan, listed as Jieruimi Shimisi. Likewise, Jieke Kailiaosi is better recognised by his friends in Chicago where he was born as Jake Chelios.

