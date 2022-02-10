Via Fox News:

Students across the nation are speaking out against restrictive mask mandates, including in Virginia where Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already enacted a mask-optional order.

Loudoun County student and Eagle Scout Jarod Missler participated in a protest against mandates by showing up to school maskless alongside 15 other students. The Woodgrove High School senior and his classmates were immediately escorted to speak with school administration and were punished with a 10-day suspension with the potential of being extended by the superintendent.

Missler and his father, Fairfax County police sergeant Andrew Missler, joined “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Tuesday to express their frustrations. Andrew Missler told the story of how he attended his son’s first day of suspension to give school principal, Dr. William Shipp, a piece of his mind.

