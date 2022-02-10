Via The Star News Network:

Herschend Enterprises, the nation’s largest privately-owned themed attractions corporation, announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for any of its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.

The investment in employee education will be made through Herschend’s GROW U, according to the company. The program aims to make it “exponentially easier for employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education” from “day one on the job.”

“Herschend’s GROW U is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employees’ growth but also our love culture in action,” Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises said in a statement. “Herschend is rooted in love – it’s evident at every Herschend property, every day – in the way we treat and support each other, how we Create Memories Worth Repeating for guests, and most importantly, how we care for our employees.”

