Via Business Insider:

Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday criticized his Republican colleagues who have called the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot an “insurrection,” a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described the attack as a “violent insurrection.”

“I think it is a mistake for Republicans to repeat the political propaganda of Democrats and the corporate media,” the Texas Republican told CNN’s Ted Barrett.

The senator also pushed back on the phrase “armed insurrection” being used by Republican leadership to describe the attack, CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane said.

