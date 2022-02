Via NBC:

Connecticut’s own Lindsey Jacobellis has won Team USA its first gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in the snowboard cross.

The 36-year-old clutched the first spot in what is her fifth Olympic games, defeating Chloe Trespeuch of France and becoming the oldest medalist in the sport. Jacobellis is now a two-time Olympic medalist. She won her first medal, a silver, in 2006.

Keep reading…