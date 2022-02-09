China doesn’t allow dual citizenship. So the only way she competed was by becoming a Chinese citizen. We should rescind her student loans, aid and anything else she’s getting.

She has ALREADY represented fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Gucci and Fendi in striking ad campaigns.

It’s meant her star has risen before she has even competed in a Winter Olympics, and can reportedly charge around £2million-per-endorsement.

Incredibly, it was claimed she made £12million last year from sponsors.

Californian-born Gu, who caused controversy when she switched allegiances from Team USA to represent China at Beijing 2022, is also proving she has more than beauty on her side.

When she finishes at the Games, she will head straight to top US university Stanford.

Here’s why experts are predicting she could be the ‘Tony Hawk of winter sports in China’.

And she’s still the baby of the skiing world.

