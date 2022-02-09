Via Foreign Desk News:

American truckers are looking to follow the lead of Canada’s Freedom Convoy by organizing a protest against vaccine and pandemic-related mandates.

The truckers in the United States have claimed they are eyeing March 1 as their protest date, according to a “Freedom Convoy to DC 2022” GoFundMe page, with a plan to travel from California to Washington D.C. in protest of vaccine rules nationwide. The group hopes to end vaccine mandates through peaceful protests.

The movement is “a long time coming,” said Mike Landis, a trucker involved in the D.C. freedom convoy. Americans are tired of “government overreach” in the form of pandemic-related mandates.

