Via NY Post:

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Steve Daines are teaming up on the first bipartisan Senate bill to prohibit stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses — adding to growing momentum on both sides of the aisle for a ban on the practice.

The bill from Warren (D-Mass.) and Daines (R-Mont.) would ban lawmakers and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks, Senate sources told The Post. They would only be allowed to own stocks through broad exchange-traded funds and mutual funds under the bill, which has not yet been introduced.

“Sen. Daines is working to introduce the first bipartisan bill in the Senate to ban Members of Congress and their spouses from owning and trading individual stocks and commodities,” Daines’ press secretary Rachel Dumke told The Post.

The Warren-Daines bill — which was first reported by Axios late Tuesday — would be more stringent than another proposal by Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

