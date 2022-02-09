Via DailyWire:

More than three dozen Republican lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden, 79, to undergo a cognitive test, just as former President Donald Trump did while in the White House.

Biden, 79, is the oldest man ever to hold the office, and the Republicans say they want to make sure he’s fit for office.

Thirty-seven GOP lawmakers joined Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) in signing a letter, including Republican leadership members House Republican Conference chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, GOP conference vice chairman Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Republican Study Committee chairman Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, and several members of the GOP Doctors Caucus.

In their letter, they express “concern” with Biden’s “current cognitive state.”

Jackson has long questioned Biden’s mental acuity.

