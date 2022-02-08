Pass.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Biden administration, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, has embraced a new plan that would make Big Labor a key player in virtually every federal agency in a bid to revive fading labor unions, the Democratic Party’s favorite election partner.

In sharing the keys to the federal government with the AFL-CIO and other labor groups, a new report from Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that boosting union membership to about 70 million, or more than half of the nation’s total, full-time, adult workforce, is the goal.

