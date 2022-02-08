This was sent out by ⁦ @LCPSOfficial ⁩ to all Principals in Loudoun County this afternoon. And these people think they’re on the right side of science and history. . . pic.twitter.com/8jnUR01eWq

Via Washington Examiner:

A security official for Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia directed principals to obtain a warrant from a magistrate if students attempted to enter the school without wearing a mask, the latest escalation in the commonwealth’s mask wars.

An email sent by Loudoun County Public Schools Director of Safety and Security John Clark to the district’s principals and viewed by the Washington Examiner shows Clark outlined a series of steps they should take to enforce the district’s mask mandate, including how to obtain a warrant from a magistrate and limiting parental access to school buildings.

Keep reading…