Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of @SpeakerPelosi , the @January6thCmte , and @CapitolPolice leadership about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation.

WHAT?!

Via Politico:

What happened: Freshman Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) made the fiery accusation Tuesday that the U.S. Capitol Police entered his office and took photos of a confidential legislative proposal. The congressman said the USCP then launched a full-scale investigation against him.

The timeline: Nehls said they snapped pictures of a draft legislative proposal that would have ensured body armor quality for law enforcement officers. He said Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger indicated they were investigating a “veiled threat” against the congressman, but Nehls said he was never warned of such a risk.

