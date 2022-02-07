Not like anyone cares though lol.

Via NBC:

The Winter Olympics officially began Friday, and Team USA has yet to win a gold medal.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates added a silver medal to the United States’ count after a stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal in Beijing on Saturday, but it was not gold. Marino placed second in the snowboard slopestyle after New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

It was the first time an American did not win gold in the event since its 2014 Olympic debut.

Three days into competition and the U.S. has won six medals – all of them silver.

