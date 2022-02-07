Here’s a look at Downtown Ottawa this Monday. This is in front of the entrance to West Block where the House of Commons is located. It seems like the truckers have decided to stop honking. #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 pic.twitter.com/TjIDnBxvQO

Via The Week:

A Canadian judge issued a 10-day injunction Monday banning protesting truckers from honking their horns in downtown Ottawa, CBC reports.

“Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I’m aware of,” Justice Hugh McLean of the Ottawa Superior Court said. He also said the ban on honking would not rob demonstrators of their right to protest.

A convoy of truckers and other demonstrators protesting Canada’s COVID-19 policies entered Ottawa on Jan. 29 and has been blocking streets and using horns to disturb residents ever since.

Journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel tweeted that, so far, the truckers appear to be complying with the ban.

