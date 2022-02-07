Via News Max:

Chris Wallace left Fox News to join CNN under president Jeff Zucker, and now Wallace is reportedly left “irate” about CNN’s unraveling before his new streaming venture has taken shape.

“Chris is the type of person who makes it known if he doesn’t like something,” a source told Radar. “He went over there for Zucker and now Zucker is gone.

“Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He’s got no staff, no Executive Producer and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door.”

Despite reportedly making between $8-$10 million, Wallace is now “second guessing his decision” after Zucker’s resignation over a consensual relationship with a fellow CNN employee Allison Gollust.

