Insane if they do this.

Via NY Post:

Dutch preservationists said they will bombard Jeff Bezos’ superyacht with rotten eggs if the city of Rotterdam follows through with reported plans to dismantle a section of a 140-year-old bridge to make way for the Amazon founder’s $500 million vessel.

Rotterdam residents took to Facebook to express anger over talk that part of the Koningshaven Bridge, which locals refer to as “De Hef,” will be temporarily removed so that the 417-foot-high Y721 and its three large masts can pass its 130-foot clearance.

Pablo Strörmann, 40, circulated an invite on Facebook urging locals to take action by bringing a case of rotten eggs with them if the yacht makes its way through the waterway.

“Rotterdam was built from the rubble by Rotterdammers and we don’t just take it apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire,” Strörmann wrote on Facebook, as reported by the Dutch daily BN DeStem. “Not without a fight.”

