Via NPR:

BEIJING — Olympic athletes who test positive for COVID-19 and forced to isolate in Beijing are reporting serious issues with their quarantine conditions.

Team officials from Germany, Belgium, and Russia said their athletes are facing nightmarish situations, like poor to no internet connection, bad food, and no training equipment, in the so-called quarantine hotels set up by Chinese officials.

No access to fitness equipment or struggling to communicate with their teams are especially problematic for athletes trying to stay in tip-top shape before they compete.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired,” Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova posted on Instagram.

Her account has since gone private.

Vasnetsova, who missed her competition, said she received pasta, orange sauce, meat, and potatoes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days straight.

