Scary crash! US skier Nina O'Brien injured her left leg in a crash. She was taken off the slopes in a stretcher but was alert and responsive

Team USA alpine racer Nina O’Brien suffered a terrifying crash during her second run of the women’s giant slalom event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, suffering a serious leg injury.

O’Brien, who finished the first run with the sixth-fastest time, appeared to lose her balance just before crossing the finish line.

