Guy is one big KGB baby.

Via NYP:

Vladimir Putin’s not losing any sleep over the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian president appeared to doze off during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics Friday as Ukraine’s national team marched through the stadium.

The world leader was caught on camera slumped in his chair with his eyes closed as the athletes were introduced and their national anthem blared, according to the UK Independent.

Putin’s eyes then flitted open and he was up and at ‘em by the time the Russian Olympic Committee team entered Beijing’s National Stadium, standing to salute them.

The president’s ill-timed snooze came amid tense relations between Russia and Ukraine after Putin placed more than 100,000 troops on the nation’s border.

