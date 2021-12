Zarah Sultana: "I feel incredibly unsafe in the chamber" when Tories don't wear masks

Also Zarah Sultana: "Wahey! Here's me at a packed MOBO awards, without a mask in sight" #MaskHypocrisy pic.twitter.com/wzZeueJRyv

— Martin Daubney ✌🏻🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) December 6, 2021