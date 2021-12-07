Via Newsbusters:

Karma is a certain five letter word that rhymes with “snitch” and Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman are both dealing with it after their trashy new Christmas series started bombing.

The two comedic actors recently starred in a poorly-animated and really just unfunny adult Christmas series for HBO Max called Santa Inc. which debuted on the streaming platform on December 2, 2021.

And don’t take our word for how lame this series is. On two major media review aggregator sites, IMDB.com and RottenTomatoes.com, the series has absolutely abysmal reviews.

