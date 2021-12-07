Via Apple Insider:

Apple’s success in China is allegedly down to an agreement with the country’s government to help develop its economy, with a report claiming CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied officials to get the best deal for the company.

Apple considers China to be a major market, with the iPhone maker expending considerable effort to make headway, both in generating custom and in its extensive supply chain operations. The success in China has been a turnaround years in the making, and it seems that a secret agreement may have greased the wheels.

A report on Tuesday claims that, during a period when Apple was dealing with a rash of regulatory activity in China, Tim Cook paid a visit to the country in 2016. During that visit, he signed an agreement with the Chinese government, according to The Information.

