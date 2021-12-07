Via The Sun:

During his own testimony, the court was forced to take a break after Rittenhouse appeared to break down in tears and struggled to continue to speak about the events that led up to him shooting dead two people.

“What tears?????” the Lakers star tweeted on November 10.

“I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off!

“That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” the four-time NBA champion claimed.

Rittenhouse blasted the comments as he claimed he was a “Lakers fan too before he said that.”

“I was really pi**ed off when he said that, because I liked LeBron and then I’m like, you know what f**k you LeBron,” he told hosts Elijah Schafer and Sydney Watson.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, also told the podcast that he was going to make sure that his life returned to normal after the trial.

He has previously said that he wants to study to become a nurse.

